AAA Study Reveals Reverse Automatic Braking Systems Fail To Avoid An Accident 97% Of The Time

Safety technology has come a long way in the past few decades, but it’s far from perfect. That’s being made clear once again following a series of tests by AAA.



The organization tested reverse automatic emergency braking systems in four popular crossovers, from the 2023 model year, to see how well they performed when “backing out of a parking space into the path of an oncoming vehicle with an adjacent parked vehicle blocking the view.” AAA also examined how they handled encountering a stationary child behind the vehicle.



The results were far from perfect as, in the first scenario, the brakes were only automatically applied in 65% of test runs. While that sounds encouraging, AAA noted the systems only “prevented a collision in 2.5% of test runs in the context of backing-up scenarios involving a subject vehicle crossing behind the test vehicle.”









