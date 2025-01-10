AAA Study Reveals Road Rage Encourages Even More Road Rage

 You could find yourself angry behind the wheel, even if you’re focused on remaining calm and in control. A recent study from AAA found that aggressive driving tends to fuel similar behaviors in other people on the road, creating a self-perpetuating cycle that leads to a dangerous commute for many people.

 
Adrienne Wood, a AAA spokesperson, said, “Driving often turns into a high-stress experience, not just because others drive recklessly, but because we react in the moment. Our research shows that even the calmest drivers can get drawn into road rage after a single hostile encounter, but with simple strategies, we can all help make roads safer.”


