AAA Study Reveals You Shouldn't Consider A Ford F-150 Lightning If You Plan To Haul Anything

Ask any vehicle, whether ICE or electric, to do more work than usual and it’s going to guzzle more energy in the process. Anyone who’s pulled a boat or car trailer, or loaded up a pickup with DIY supplies, will tell you that.

In the case of an electric car like a Chevy Bolt there’s unlikely to ever be a huge difference in weight between being lightly laden and fully laden, but it’s a different story with pickups, which are designed (and bought) for serious hauling.



So what happens to the EV range of a modern electric truck when you come close to its payload maximum? AAA tasked its boffins with finding out, getting them to add a stack of weight to a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning and measure the electric driving range both with and without the ballast.



