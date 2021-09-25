ABC News Writer Says EV's Killing Sedans. In Your BEST Hans Gruber Die Hard Voice Say "You've Figured This All Out Already?"

Agent001 submitted on 9/25/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:41:59 PM

Views : 352 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: abcnews.go.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

"Get your sedan while you still can.

The Toyota Avalon, Mazda 6 and Volkswagen Passat will soon join the fast-growing list of sedans sent to automotive exile. Americans' unyielding appetite for sport utility vehicles and trucks are certainly one reason. Another? Electric vehicles, some experts say."

Please tell us WHO was considering an AVALON, MAZDA 6 or a PASSAT and bought an EV instead? Did they mean they bought a 4 year OLD EV instead? Because WHO can afford an EV on a Passat or Mazda 6 budget?

It's amazing to us how UNINSIGHTFUL today's mainstream car writers are and COMPLETELY out of touch.

How about we throw out another wild idea? That EV sales SUCK (other than Tesla) because people want suv's with Tesla Model S range for the price of a Model 3.

Discuss...


Read Article


ABC News Writer Says EV's Killing Sedans. In Your BEST Hans Gruber Die Hard Voice Say

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)