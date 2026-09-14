ABT's RS3 630 Offers Supercar Performance In A Hot Hatch

We may not get the Sportback version of the Audi A3 in our market, but we do get it as a four-door sedan in several guises, including the regular A3, the sportier S3, and the top-of-the-line RS 3, which targets the likes of the BMW M2, albeit with two more doors. And it is the hatchback version of the latter that was recently visited by the folks at ABT Sportsline. The tuner that specializes in modifying cars not only from Audi, but also from Cupra, Volkswagen, SEAT, Skoda, and Lamborghini, has truly brought out the beast within this RS 3 Sportback, which not only looks like it could steal the lunch money of certain exotic models, but can also do that courtesy of a very serious power boost.



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