AC Cars Is Reborn With $535,000 Cobra Coupe Supercar

The AC Cobra Coupé is a 799bhp V8-powered sports car that will turn the British firm into a global brand, according to chairman Alan Lubinsky.

The new £399,000 two-seater will enter production next year and Autocar has been given an exclusive first look at the car ahead of its official unveiling on 29 May.

The Cobra Coupé is essentially a closed-roof variant of the 2024 Cobra Roadster, with which it shares 75% of its parts. It employs the same engine: a Ford-sourced 5.0-litre V8 that can be had in 450bhp naturally aspirated form or with a supercharger that boosts output to 720bhp. A 799bhp Clubsport Edition tops the line-up and is limited to 99 units.