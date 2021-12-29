ACH NEIN! Looks Like The Model 3 Tesla Will Become Europe's BEST-SELLING EV.

The Tesla Model 3 looks set to become Europe’s best-selling all-electric vehicle in 2021, data from JATO Dynamics market researcher indicates.



Riding a wave of popularity for EVs, the electric compact sedan has seen sales reach 113,397 units in the first 11 months of the year, a gain of 84% compared to the same period in 2020. The Model 3 last topped Europe’s EV sales charts in 2019.



In September 2021, the US model was the first full-electric car to become Europe’s best-selling car overall for the month, outperforming popular ICE models such as the VW Golf and Renault Clio.



