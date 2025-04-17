AG Bondi Says Domestic Terrorist Faces 40 Years In Prison For Tesla Arson Attacks

Agent009 submitted on 4/17/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:48:51 AM

Views : 440 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A 40 year-old Albuquerque man has been arrested and charged for arson attacks that targeted a Tesla dealership as well as the headquarters of the Republican Party of New Mexico.
 
In a surprisingly detailed account, the Department of Justice said the Tesla store in Albuquerque was attacked on February 9. During that incident, two vehicles were set on fire and one was “significantly damaged.” The investigation found an intact glass container in one of the vehicles and it contained “improvised napalm.”
 
Aside from the fires, the dealership and six other vehicles were covered in black and red graffiti. These included a mix of swastika symbols as well as messages saying “Die Elon” and “Die Tesla Nazi.”
 


Read Article


AG Bondi Says Domestic Terrorist Faces 40 Years In Prison For Tesla Arson Attacks

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)