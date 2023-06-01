AGREE OR DISAGREE? Current EV Infrastructure Sucks, They Are Boring To Drive, And EV's Have ABSOLUTELY NO SOUL.

As I was perusing the socials a good friend of mine posted that he bought a RAM TRX to compliment his 911, and have a well rounded fleet.



And when he posted about how excited he was and WHY he made the choice he did he sad this:



Deliberately snubbing everything electric/hybrid (because the current infrastructure sucks, they are boring as hell to drive, and they have absolutely no soul), I did tons of research before choosing the beast



Considered was the Honda Ridgeline RTL-E, but it is far too civil. Toyota Tundra TRD Pro is impressive, but it lacks an angry attitude. I contemplated the Ford Raptor, but V6. And I seriously considered the new Ford Raptor R (even waiting nearly a year for it to arrive on the market), but Ford inexplicably — even after studying the competition — allowed it to come up short on power.







But the statement that hit me HARDEST was this...



Deliberately snubbing everything electric/hybrid (because the current infrastructure sucks, they are boring as hell to drive, and they have absolutely no soul)



I personally agree with it but I wanted to put this out and get all of YOUR opinions?



So tell us, do you AGREE or DISAGREE?



And if you feel like it, what would YOU have bought instead?









