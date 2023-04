We've been having a little back and forth here at Auto Spies.



Discussing the design of the current Tesla product lineup.



I've really had a hard time warming up to ANY of them but I understand why people like them.



After some dialogue, 00R chimed in saying he thought the current Model S is the ONLY good looking Tesla.



All I can say to my eye is...he's not wrong.



What about to yours?



Do you AGREE or DISAGREE?