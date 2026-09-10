AI Is Learning Bad Habits From Human Drivers

We've all been there: Driving maybe 35 mph through a town with shops and restaurants on either side of the street, approaching a crosswalk. When a pedestrian steps into the crosswalk, it's decision time. Prudence (and the law) says to stop immediately. But if you're almost at the crosswalk, the temptation is there to keep going well before the pedestrian has reached the lane of traffic. And like it or not, the type of pedestrian might affect your decision to brake hard, or keep rolling. If such situations cause you a certain amount of anxiety behind the wheel, imagine what it's like using artificial intelligence to program autonomous vehicles, trying to prevent them from making the same mistakes that humans make while driving.



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