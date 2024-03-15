AI Piloted Vehicles Don't Understand The Ramifications Of Their Actions

The development of autonomous vehicles has taken much longer than many in the industry predicted. One of the major factors slowing down progress is the fact that the artificial intelligence used in vehicles currently can’t connect a cause with its effect. Although AI is impressive, it is not intelligent in the same way we consider a human to be. The technology is not currently allowed to reason or infer, at least not in most vehicles. That means that robotaxis are incapable of problem-solving when confronted with a new situation. As a result, the chaos of the real world can be a big problem for AVs, reports Autonews. The industry calls weird, new scenarios “edge cases,” and that’s the term that former Cruise AV CEO Kyle Vogt used to describe the incident that took the company’s robotaxis off the road last year.



