ALPINA Is BACK. But The New Design By Zagato Has ONE MISTAKE. Can YOU SPY IT?

The Bovensiepen family, founders of the legendary Alpina tuning house, is back with a breathtaking new venture: a 603bhp super-GT styled by Italian design icon Zagato. Unveiled at the 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the Bovensiepen Zagato marks the family’s bold reentry into the automotive world, shifting from tuning BMWs to crafting bespoke coachbuilt masterpieces. Led by Florian and Andreas Bovensiepen, sons of Alpina founder Burkard, this stunning vehicle blends German engineering with Italian artistry, signaling a new chapter for the family’s storied legacy.



Alpina, founded in 1965 in Buchloe, Germany, became a byword for refined performance, transforming BMWs into discreet yet ferocious machines. Models like the B7 and B8, with their luxurious interiors and supercar-rivaling power, earned a cult following. When BMW acquired Alpina in 2022, the Bovensiepen family could have stepped back. Instead, they launched Bovensiepen, a coachbuilding outfit aimed at creating exclusive, handcrafted cars. Their debut project, the Bovensiepen Zagato, is a testament to their ambition.



Based on the BMW M4 Coupe, the Zagato is no mere tuned BMW. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine has been massaged to deliver 603 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, rocketing from 0 to 62 mph in 3.3 seconds with a top speed exceeding 186 mph. An eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive ensure precise power delivery, while a stiffened chassis, carbon-ceramic brakes, and optimized aerodynamics balance grand-tourer comfort with razor-sharp handling. Lightweight carbon fiber keeps weight in check, making this a true super-GT.



Zagato’s design elevates the car to automotive art. Known for icons like the Alfa Romeo 8C and Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato, the Italian firm brings its signature flair. The Bovensiepen Zagato features a sleek, aggressive front, a double-bubble roof for aerodynamic efficiency, and a muscular rear with a functional diffuser. Every panel, crafted from carbon fiber, is bespoke, distancing it from its M4 roots. The interior, though details are scarce, promises hand-stitched leather and a driver-focused layout, rivaling the likes of Bentley and Aston Martin.



Priced likely above $500,000, with only a handful of units planned, the Zagato targets collectors and enthusiasts craving exclusivity. Its debut at Villa d’Este, alongside other bespoke creations, underscores its elite status. Yet, challenges loom. Coachbuilding is a risky, niche business, and the car’s M4 platform may invite scrutiny from purists. With BMW continuing Alpina’s legacy—evidenced by the 2025 B8 GT—the Bovensiepens must carve a distinct identity.



The Bovensiepen Zagato is more than a car; it’s a statement. By partnering with Zagato, the family is betting on a resurgence of bespoke craftsmanship in an era of mass production and electrification. Whether this super-GT sparks a new luxury brand or remains a singular masterpiece, it proves the Bovensiepen name still commands awe.



But in OUR opinion they made ONE MISTAKE. Putting the family name badge on it vs ALPINA. First of all, it’s a dumb looking name with WAY too many letters. And our guess is most Americans first thought seeing the name will be, is it made by German cows? Otherwise, nice looking. 100% call it an ALPINA!



