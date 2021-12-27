ALWAYS ENTERTAINING. Jeremy Clarkson's Most LOVED and HATED Rides Of 2021. See Which Were PRAISED And The Ones That Got BLAZED!

THERE may have been a pandemic to contend with and a farm to run, but The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm presenter — and The Sunday Times columnist — still found the time to test a whole host of new cars in 2021.



None could challenge his trusty old Range Rovers in terms of appeal, but some came pretty close.

Others he didn’t much care for at all.



Let’s take a look at Jeremy Clarkson’s best and worst cars of 2021.



Clarkson’s favourite cars of 2021



1. Toyota GR Yaris

2. BMW M550i xDrive

3. Volkswagen Golf GTI

4. Ferrari Roma

5. Volkswagen Touareg R

6. Honda Civic Type-R Sportline



Clarkson’s least favorite cars of 2021



1. Genesis GV80

2. Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4xe

3. Cupra Formentor

4. Mercedes S-Class

5. Land Rover Defender Hard Top









