AMAZING FACTS! TAKE A GUESS HOW MANY EV's GM Sold In the 4th Quarter Of 2021? BET You Can't!

Agent001 submitted on 1/4/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:03:48 PM
Views : 160 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com
When I read this I thought it was a misprint!Can you BELIEVE this?https://t.co/52zmXf3sJY— Rolando (@Choppnuts) January 4, 2022 For the record, @GM sales totals show it sold one Hummer EV in the fourth quarter and 25 Bolts for a total EV sales of 26 vehicles.— Neal Boudette (@nealboudette) January 4, 2022 https://t.co/52zmXf3sJY— Rolando (@Choppnuts) January 4, 2022
https://t.co/52zmXf3sJY— Rolando (@Choppnuts) January 4, 2022
https://t.co/52zmXf3sJY
For the record, @GM sales totals show it sold one Hummer EV in the fourth quarter and 25 Bolts for a total EV sales of 26 vehicles.— Neal Boudette (@nealboudette) January 4, 2022
For the record, @GM sales totals show it sold one Hummer EV in the fourth quarter and 25 Bolts for a total EV sales of 26 vehicles.
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news