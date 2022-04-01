AMAZING FACTS! TAKE A GUESS HOW MANY EV's GM Sold In the 4th Quarter Of 2021? BET You Can't!

When I read this I thought it was a misprint!



Can you BELIEVE this?



https://t.co/52zmXf3sJY — Rolando (@Choppnuts) January 4, 2022 For the record, @GM sales totals show it sold one Hummer EV in the fourth quarter and 25 Bolts for a total EV sales of 26 vehicles. — Neal Boudette (@nealboudette) January 4, 2022



