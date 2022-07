Tell us what we're missing here...



All of us had to sit through all these Joe Biden-Mary Barra RAH RAH EV events that never invited Tesla (supposedly because Tesla workers aren't union) and then GM announces they will build their Blazer in MEXICO?!



How does this GM EV future HELP the AMERICAN WORKER?



Would it stop you from considering a purchase of a Blazer EV and do you think this is wrong seeing they get so many gov't breaks?











Salaries at the GM plant in Mexico where the Chevy Blazer EV will be made start at just $4,492 a year. $GM pic.twitter.com/G9ZSWy3WGv — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) July 20, 2022