AN AUTO SPIES INVESTIGATION! Mystery Man, Mystery Ride: What Car Does HE Drive?

An Auto Spies Investigation – YOU BE THE JUDGE and let's have some weekend FUN!!



Spies unite, gather 'round your screens and behold Exhibit A: the most enigmatic lower-half in automotive history. The photo above – blurred for dramatic effect and to protect the innocent (or guilty) – presents a man whose upper torso screams "I once arm-wrestled a Tesla coil and won," but whose lower half is pure Dad at a PTA meeting who accidentally joined a boy band.



Let’s break it down, '00'-style:



The Shirt: Floral print so aggressive it could photosynthesize. This is either a Hawaiian vacation souvenir or the uniform of a mid-life crisis botanist. Either way, it says, “I contain multitudes… and possibly a ukulele.”





















The Pants: Khaki capris cropped with the precision of a hedge fund manager’s bonus. These are not pants. These are business casual flood insurance. If Noah wore these, the ark would’ve been a convertible.



The Shoes: Black loafers polished to a mirror finish, yet somehow still whispering, “I’ve seen things.” These are the shoes of a man who parallel parks with the confidence of a Navy SEAL but tips the valet in Chuck E. Cheese tokens.



The Stance: One fist clenched like he’s about to drop the hottest mixtape of 2025, titled “Spreadsheets & Regrets.” The other arm? Casually slung around an invisible friend who owes him money.



So, Spies we turn to you: What vehicle does this legend pilot?



A) Tesla Cybertruck – because only a man this extra would daily-drive a stainless-steel Dorito.

B) Toyota Prius – stealth wealth, hybrid guilt, and a trunk full of Costco rotisserie chickens.

C) 1998 Honda Civic with neon underglow – still running on hopes, dreams, and a tape deck stuck on NSYNC.

D) A rented Lime scooter – because why own when you can vibe?



Zoom in. Squint. Channel your inner BOND. Reply with your guess and forensic evidence (sock length, belt buckle angle, etc.). The top theory wins a virtual high-five and eternal glory in the AutoSpies comments section.



Case file: OPEN.

Clock’s ticking.

What. Car. Does. He. Drive?







