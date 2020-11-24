AND WE GOT HERE HOW? Fast Food Moves To Put Self Driving Food Trucks On The Road

Drive-thrus are so last year. And those manned food trucks—those might as well be Flintstones cars. What we really need, especially in the age of COVID-19, is real innovation like autonomous food trucks that roam around the city looking for unsuspecting patrons and take mobile payments. What we need to save 2020 is little autonomous robots serving us Kentucky Fried Chicken whenever and wherever. Luckily (if you live in China), KFC is already on top of things. The American fast-food chain recently deployed autonomous buggies to several areas of the country, including an area highlighted by a Twitter user outside of Shanghai.



