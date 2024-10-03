ANNOUNCEMENT COMING SOON? As Predicted By Auto Spies, THIS Is The Next Surprise From Tesla.

In 2020, Auto Spies, a renowned automotive publication, ignited rumors about a potential three-row SUV version of the highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck. The speculation was fueled by the growing demand for spacious electric SUVs and Tesla's reputation for pushing the boundaries of automotive design and innovation.



The rumored Cybertruck SUV was said to offer seating for up to eight passengers, making it an attractive option for families and adventure enthusiasts alike. The third-row seats were expected to be foldable and adjustable, allowing for flexible cargo space when needed.



The SUV version of the Cybertruck was also rumored to share many of the groundbreaking features of its pickup truck counterpart, such as the ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel exoskeleton, adaptive air suspension, and a range of up to 500 miles on a single charge.



According to Auto Spies, the Cybertruck SUV was expected to be powered by dual and tri-motor configurations, offering impressive acceleration and towing capabilities. The all-wheel-drive system would provide enhanced traction and control, making it suitable for various terrains and weather conditions.



The rumored announcement of the three-row Cybertruck SUV was expected to create waves in the automotive industry, as it would mark Tesla's first foray into the electric SUV market with a third-row option. This would not only challenge established automakers but also cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly, spacious family vehicles.



All we can say is the announcement isn't far off. A no-brainer if you ask us.











Imagine a Cybertruck SUV with a third row ??



