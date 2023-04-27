ANOTHER Gigafactory? Elon Musk Meets With South Korean President Over Business

Tesla is eyeing its next gigafactory in South-East Asia, with South Korea in a privileged position. Elon Musk profited from the visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to the US and asked for a meeting to discuss further plans. According to the South Korean media, President Yoon promised "active support" with workforce and taxes should Tesla decide to invest in South Korea.

Despite starting construction plans for Giga Mexico, Tesla continues to scout other locations for future gigafactories. Previous rumors indicated that Tesla was looking for places in Asia and North America, based on the countries that courted Elon Musk: Canada, Mexico, Indonesia, India, and South Korea.

Mexico won the bid for a North American gigafactory, but the fight is still ongoing in Asia. India lost it because of its unwillingness to lower import tariffs for Tesla cars. Indonesia and South Korea have advantages and disadvantages, so seeing what Tesla and Elon Musk would choose will be interesting. In the latest development to the Asian gigafactory saga, Elon Musk asked for and was granted a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to discuss future business plans.