ANOTHER Tesla Crashes Into A PARKED Highway Patrol Car While In Autopilot Mode

A Tesla Model 3 struck a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper’s vehicle on Saturday just weeks after the NHTSA established an investigation into the semi-autonomous driving functionality. While the driver and FHP confirmed the vehicle was operating on Autopilot, it is unclear if the driving assistance feature is to blame for the accident. According to the Orlando Sentinel, a 27-year old was driving his Model 3 westbound on Interstate 4 near Orlando at around 5 a.m. eastern time on Saturday morning when the vehicle struck a Highway Patrol vehicle that was stopped on the side of the road to assist a disabled automobile on the shoulder.

Happening now: Orange County. Trooper stopped to help a disabled motorist on I-4. When Tesla driving on “auto” mode struck the patrol car. Trooper was outside of car and extremely lucky to have not been struck. #moveover. WB lanes of I-4 remain block as scene is being cleared. pic.twitter.com/w9N7cE4bAR — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) August 28, 2021



