AOC Can't Find A UAW Made EV To Trade In Her Tesla For

Agent009 submitted on 9/29/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:33:49 AM

Views : 376 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 In the midst of the United Auto Workers’ strike, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked on Face The Nation whether she plans to trade in her Tesla Model 3 for a union-built EV.

 
However, there really aren’t many EVs she could pick from, and that’s a problem for the Big Three, the UAW, the American auto industry, and US workers in general. And also for AOC.
 
The UAW started striking two weeks ago, beginning with shutting down one plant at each of the Big Three auto companies. Only one plug-in car was affected initially, the Jeep 4xe.


Read Article


AOC Can't Find A UAW Made EV To Trade In Her Tesla For

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)