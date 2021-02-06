AOC Gets SLAMMED Online For Blaming Trump For Her Grandmother's Misfortune In Puerto Rico While Owning A $70k TESLA And NOT Helping Her Granny!

'But you own a $70,000 Tesla': Critics slam 'champagne socialist' AOC for not 'helping' her grandmother after she posted photos of her Puerto Rican home ravaged by Hurricane Maria - and blamed TRUMP!



* Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was slammed on Twitter for posting images of her grandma's Hurricane-torn house in Puerto Rico instead of helping her

* Several users excoriated AOC for choosing to spend money on a new Tesla instead of sending part of her $174,000 congressional salary to her grandma

* One user pointed out that she rents two apartments, including in a luxury building in Washington D.C. where one-bedroom units start at $2,500 per month

* ’Honey, you drive a Tesla and have two apartments,' a congressional candidate tweeted. 'If your grandmother is living poor that's because you don't help her'

* AOC blamed Trump for the condition of her grandma's home, claiming he needed to send more aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria



IS the blame DESERVED?







You don’t even have a concept for the role that 1st-gen, first-born daughters play in their families.



My abuela is okay. But instead of only caring for mine & letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices you seem totally fine w/ in having a US colony. https://t.co/QN0ZVoyDt2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021



