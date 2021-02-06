AOC Gets SLAMMED Online For Blaming Trump For Her Grandmother's Misfortune In Puerto Rico While Owning A $70k TESLA And NOT Helping Her Granny!

'But you own a $70,000 Tesla': Critics slam 'champagne socialist' AOC for not 'helping' her grandmother after she posted photos of her Puerto Rican home ravaged by Hurricane Maria - and blamed TRUMP!
* Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was slammed on Twitter for posting images of her grandma's Hurricane-torn house in Puerto Rico instead of helping her
* Several users excoriated AOC for choosing to spend money on a new Tesla instead of sending part of her $174,000 congressional salary to her grandma
* One user pointed out that she rents two apartments, including in a luxury building in Washington D.C. where one-bedroom units start at $2,500 per month
* ’Honey, you drive a Tesla and have two apartments,' a congressional candidate tweeted. 'If your grandmother is living poor that's because you don't help her'
* AOC blamed Trump for the condition of her grandma's home, claiming he needed to send more aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
IS the blame DESERVED?
