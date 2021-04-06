AOC TOO BUSY DRIVING HER TESLA? Internet TROLLS Her With GoFundMe Account To Help Her Grandma In Puerto Rico Since It Seems She Hasn't So Far!

From the GoFundMe page: Save AOC's Abuela's Ancestral Home



On June 2nd, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reported to Twitter that her dear abuela has fallen ill and continues to live in squalid conditions since her home was ravaged by Hurricane María.



One cannot be certain of the cost to repair grandma’s house, but surely most of the work could be completed for the price of AOC’s shiny Tesla Model 3.



As AOC pointed out to us, we "don’t even have a concept for the role that [incredibly successful children of two American citizens…] play in their families," but clearly caring for their own grandparent isn’t part of it.



Says the congresswoman, “…instead of only caring for [my own grandmother] & letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices…”



No, seriously. She really said that.



Sadly, virtue-signaling isn’t going to fix abuela’s roof. So we are.



Let’s all kick in to help save AOC’s abuela’s ancestral home. Any amount is appreciated, but the cost of a monthly lease payment on that Tesla is around $499…



All proceeds will be donated to abuela, if she will accept them.





