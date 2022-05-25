AOC Wants To END Her UNION With Elon And Tesla. Will It Be THE KISS OF DEATH For The Image Of ONE OF Her Potential Choices She Is Considering?

The Green New Deal-backing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 32, told Bloomberg in an interview Wednesday that she wants to switch to an electronic car that is made domestically by unionized workers.



Currently, the only such vehicles she could consider are Ford's huge F-150 Lightning truck, which will be released later this year, or a Chevy Bolt.



AOC claimed it was because she wants to support a manufacturer with a unionized production line, but her timing has raised questions.



Just a few weeks ago, Musk jokingly told her to stop flirting with him after she took to Twitter to scold about the billionaire's planned purchase of the social media network.



Tell us Spies... if she ended up purchasing a Ford Lightning would it be the KISS OF DEATH for the image of the truck and turn people off who might consider it?



