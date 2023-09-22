ARE WE DREAMING? California Politicians SAY NO To A TAX? San Diego VOTES NO To The Controversial Mileage Tax! THERE IS HOPE!

The Board of Directors of the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) made a decisive 15-4 vote on Friday to eliminate a controversial Regional Road User Charge, often referred to as a mileage tax, from SANDAG's 2025 Regional Plan.



Back in December 2021, SANDAG had approved the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan without including the mileage tax, which had raised questions about how the agency intended to fund the $165 billion plan.



This plan had proposed a charge of 4 cents per mile for San Diego drivers after the year 2030. SANDAG had estimated that this road usage tax could generate more than $34 billion by 2050. However, Ray Major, the agency's chief economist, had noted that the final figures would have likely changed as the proposal was refined for implementation in 2030.













El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells expressed, "Since its inception, San Diegans have vocally opposed the mileage tax. This policy was seen as a threat to fundamental American freedoms and placed an unfair burden on the majority of our region's residents. Today, we proudly announce a united commitment to eliminate this regressive tax."



San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones had taken a leading role in advocating for the removal of the tax and had organized a protest outside SANDAG's office on Friday morning before the board's scheduled 8:30 a.m. meeting. She stated, "Despite years of political discourse suggesting the removal of this tax from the Regional Transportation Plan, the mileage tax still remained a part of SANDAG's strategic blueprint. In anticipation of this crucial meeting, SANDAG Board members are taking a strong stance, demanding the unequivocal removal of this tax from future plans."



However, San Diego County Supervisor Chairwoman Nora Vargas noted that much of the concern seemed to stem from misinformation.









