AS IF EV's Aren't OVERPRICED ENOUGH! Rivian Announces Big Price Increases.

Rivian today has announced three pretty dramatic developments regarding expanded product offerings and pricing that affect both the R1T and R1S lines.



Effective immediately, The Rivian R1T's price is increasing "approximately 17%" which will increase the base cost from $67,500 to approximately $78,975. The R1S will see a whopping price increase of "approximately 20%" bringing the new base price from $70,000 to about $84,000. Additionally, the cost of certain options, upgrades, and accessories has also increased.



The new pricing structure isn't just for new reservations. The price increase will also also be applied to existing reservations. This will affect the majority of reservation holders except for the customers who were already in the final steps of completing their transaction with Rivian. Therefore, unless you've spoken with your Rivian representative lately, and your vehicle is already in, or entering production right now, the price increase will be applied to your order.



Would these increases take you out of the market for a Rivian?





