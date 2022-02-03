ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL? Biden's SOLUTION For High Gas Prices? LOWER THE PRICE OF EV's So Consumers Can Save $80 A Month!

I listened to Biden's state of the union speech tonight and there were MANY gaffes like saying "Putin will never capture the hearts of the IRANIAN people.



"We're not going to send our soldiers to Europe to fight UKRAINE."



Yes, he was stumbling alot and tried to tell America he wanted a Trump-like America first.



But THIS one is the BEAUTY of ALL BEAUTIES if you understand cars or are suffering from the ridiculous inflation and gas prices.



He said...



"let's cut energy costs for families, an average of $500 a year by combating climate change. Let's provide investment tax credits to weatherize your home and business to be energy-efficient and get a tax credit for it. Double America's clean energy production in solar, wind and so much more. Lower the price of electric vehicles, saving another $80 a month that you will not have to pay at the pump."



So am I hearing this right?



HIS solution to help American's with high gas prices is to offer them LOWER priced EV's so they could save EIGHTY dollars a MONTH?



OMG. What can you say to that? THIS GUY AND HIS PARTY ARE LOST AND ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL!



Do these people have ANY idea how real people live and what they go through?



The poor and less fortunate in our country are DOOMED.



What say you Spies?





