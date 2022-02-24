AT&T Sunsets 3G, Is Your Vehicle On THIS List That Can No Longer Phone Home?

You can't say we didn't warn you: AT&T is officially pulled the plug on its 3G cellular network, February 22, 2022. That means millions of connected cars will simply stop phoning home as cellular radio towers quit transmitting a signal compatible with in-vehicle hardware, and the fancy features that rely on that 3G signal—things like in-nav traffic and location data, WiFi hotspots, emergency call services, remote lock/unlock functions, smartphone app connectivity, voice assistants, and more—will stop working. The telecom industry has coined this term as "sunsetting," but that's a sort of fancy term for what's effectively a stoppage that'll screw tons of vehicles and other devices. Automobiles, ATM machines, security systems, and even EV chargers are already feeling the effect of this two-decade old cellular standard being retired in order to make room for newer 5G cellular bands. And with the official cutoff actually here, our connected world is about to get a little more fractured—potentially beginning with your car.



