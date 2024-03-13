ATTENTION THIEVES! TORONTO CANADA Will Leave The Light On For You! Cops Say To Citizens LET THEM STEAL YOUR CAR!

Toronto Police's Confusing Advice Leaves Residents Puzzled



Toronto Police have once again left residents in the city wondering about their stance on safety, following some perplexing advice provided at a community safety meeting last month. The escalating car theft issue in Toronto is no longer a secret, with even international news outlets reporting on the matter. However, according to Toronto Police Constable Marco Ricciardi, residents should make it easier for thieves to access their car keys.



Constable Ricciardi suggested that vehicle owners should leave their fobs at the front door to prevent the possibility of being attacked in their homes, as thieves are primarily interested in stealing cars and not other belongings. Although the intention behind the advice is to prioritize personal safety, many Toronto residents are questioning whether this is the best course of action.



Some residents have already taken this approach, with one person leaving a note on their car window, informing potential thieves that the doors were unlocked. This message follows other ambiguous messaging from the Toronto Police, such as their campaign protesting budget cuts by revealing how long criminals would have to complete their crime before police arrived at the scene.



With car thefts occurring at an alarming rate in Canada, it seems unlikely that the issue will be resolved soon. As a result, residents may have to resort to locking their cars and using public transportation, like the TTC, as a more secure alternative. This situation paints a rather grim picture for the future of safety in Toronto.



Will the logos on the cars change from "To Protect And Serve" to "To Enable And Serve The Bad Guys"?



Is this NEXT in the USA?



