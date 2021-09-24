AUTO CHINA VIDEO REVIEW: Would The Venucia Sell In the USA If It Was Here And How Does The Design COMPARE To The Premium Competition?

Agent001 submitted on 9/24/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:06:56 PM
Views : 220 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com
Video review of the Chinese 2022 VENUCIA SUVWould it sell in the USA and how does it compare in your opinion?And don't worry it has subtitles...
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news