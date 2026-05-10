AUTO SALES TRENDS: What Brought Buyers Back To The Camry And Accord?

U.S. sedan sales are rising again, and Honda and Toyota are out in front. The open question is why buyers are coming back.



Through the first three quarters of 2026, the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord posted the biggest gains among the country’s bestselling sedans. Camry sales rose 11.2 percent to 260,684 units. Accord sales climbed 32.7 percent to 145,520. Those are not small moves in a segment the industry spent years writing off.



The split is sharpest at Honda. Its sedans, hatchbacks, and sports cars were up 15.6 percent from a year earlier, while its SUVs and trucks rose just 0.3 percent. Honda said the third quarter was its best for passenger-car sales since 2020. Cars, not crossovers, are carrying the growth.



It is not only the two volume leaders. The Hyundai Sonata and Kia K5 both posted double-digit increases. The Mazda3 rose 42.3 percent. The BMW 3 Series and Acura Integra were each up 37.3 percent, and the Lexus IS jumped 51.7 percent. Shoppers are not only returning to the cheapest family sedans. They are also buying compact and midsize cars that still undercut a comparable crossover on price.



The easy explanation is fuel. Pump prices have stayed high, big pickups and SUVs have lost some momentum, and hybrids now account for about 16 percent of new U.S. sales. The Camry is hybrid-only. The Accord hybrid is a growing share of that car’s mix. For someone keeping a vehicle a decade, the fuel gap is real money.



Price is the other obvious answer. The average new-car loan is at a record, with about $44,664 financed and a payment near $787. A sedan still costs less to buy and less per month than most three-row crossovers, before fuel is counted.



But those are the industry’s explanations. They may not be yours.



Is this mostly about gas, or mostly about the monthly payment? Are people downsizing because they have to, or because they are tired of driving something the size of a small room? Did the hybrid Camry and Accord simply get good enough that the old sedan complaints no longer apply? Or is this a temporary blip while truck inventories and incentives reset?



If you bought a sedan this year, or talked yourself out of one, what actually decided it?



