AUTO SPIES MOST UNDERRATED VEHICLE OF 2025. Everyone’s Chasing EVs… MEANWHILE, This Hybrid Is Quietly Dominating The Streets.

If there’s one vehicle flying under the radar in America right now, it’s the Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid. That may sound odd considering the F-150 has been the best-selling truck for decades, but here’s the twist — most people don’t even realize a hybrid version exists. Even though over 30% of new F-150s sold are now PowerBoost models, Ford’s marketing barely scratches the surface in telling that story.



We know firsthand, driving our 2025 F-150 King Ranch PowerBoost, that it’s not just a great hybrid pickup — it’s arguably the most complete vehicle on sale today. Yet time and again, when we mention that it’s a hybrid, people look stunned. “Wait, I thought Ford only made an electric one?” they’ll say, referring to the Lightning. That reaction sums up Ford’s biggest missed opportunity: not enough people know the PowerBoost exists, let alone how exceptional it is.



From behind the wheel, the PowerBoost feels like a revelation. The combination of a twin-turbo V6 and an electric motor delivers seamless torque and effortless acceleration. It’s powerful, quiet, and refined — attributes that make this full-size truck ride and drive better than a Cadillac Escalade. That’s not hyperbole; it truly glides over broken pavement with a composed confidence you’d expect from a luxury SUV. And when you consider it costs around $40,000 less than a fully loaded Escalade, it’s not just impressive — it’s game-changing value.



Practicality is where the PowerBoost really shines. The fully flat second-row floor may not sound exciting until you realize it’s perfect for two full-size dog crates — something competitors like the Toyota Tundra can’t match. Add to that the massive panoramic glass roof, massaging front seats, and BlueCruise hands-free driving, and you start to realize how far Ford has blurred the lines between workhorse and luxury.



Then there’s the Pro Power Onboard system — arguably the most useful pickup feature in years. With its built-in generator capability, you can power tools at a job site, keep a campsite lit for days, or run your home essentials during a blackout. It’s the kind of innovation that once you experience, you’ll never want to live without.



Fuel economy? The PowerBoost delivers excellent gas mileage on regular fuel — something that can’t be said for most full-size trucks. With a range of over 700 miles per tank, it’s an ideal cross-country companion, capable of long hauls without the range anxiety of an EV or the frequent fill-ups of a V8.



And while hybrids sometimes take a hit on resale, not here. The PowerBoost enjoys strong residual values, thanks to its blend of performance, technology, and practicality. Maintenance is straightforward, and Ford’s nationwide service network means peace of mind wherever the road takes you.



In a world obsessed with electric vehicles and flashy marketing, the Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid is quietly doing everything right — performance, comfort, utility, and efficiency — without the attention it deserves.



At AutoSpies.com, we’ll say it plainly: this is the most underrated vehicle in America. The PowerBoost isn’t just a smart truck — it’s proof that sometimes the best innovations are hiding in plain sight.



001 is on his second one and is impressed more and more each day. It's his most valuable player.



America makes some great trucks, but when the dust settles, the F-150 Powerboost has no competition. YET.



Enjoy the shots and look for more content talking about the mods I'm doing with our friends at Truxs Auto Salon, TruckcoversUSA, and Patriot Liners.



