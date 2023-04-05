AWD Mustang Raptor Ruled Out, But A New Supercar Is Not Says Farley

Ford CEO Jim Farley has confirmed to Motor Trend there are no plans in place to launch an all-wheel drive, Raptorized version of the Mustang following rumors of such a vehicle last month. We can't say we're entirely surprised by Farley's decision but this does not mean he's completely against an off-road high-performance machine. In fact, he has something even more extreme in mind: "a purpose-built, supercar," and not a current model converted to go offroad like the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. When asked if he was interested in something similar to these offroad supercars, his answer was emphatic. "No! What I'm saying is, I'm always looking for what's next…"



