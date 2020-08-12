AWESOME Or AWFUL? Is Even The Land Rover Defender UNSAFE From The DOUCHELORDS?

Dressing the entire SUV in a traditional British Racing Green with a metallic sheen finishing, the kit gives the vehicle an aggressive makeover, with pronounced carbon fiber components all across its body from the wide fender flares and front bumper to the hood, spare tire cover, and even the mirror caps.

Redesigned black wheels come with white edge trim to reflect the white racing stripe running down the center of the car, while the interior gets upgraded with cognac-tinted leather sports seats for a balance of luxury and performance.



