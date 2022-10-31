Abarth Trials Facial Recognition Tech to Measure Driver and Passenger Enjoyment

Abarth is testing a world-first facial recognition technology to quantify if drivers and passengers are having fun in its vehicles. Now, this is just a prototype, and it was only tried in restricted conditions, so do not fear being watched by Big Brother when getting inside an Abarth next time. If there are cameras visible, they were not placed there by the manufacturer.



With that explanation out of the way, it is time to learn what Abarth has found after its trial of facial recognition tech to comprehend what the drivers and passengers from its sample group were feeling when they were driving or driven in one of the brand's models.



Read Article