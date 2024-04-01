Access Denied: Tesla Cybertruck Owners Can't Use A Majority Of 800 Volt Chargers Out There

The Cybertruck is Tesla's first vehicle featuring an 800-volt architecture, but it can't benefit from it at the moment. Tesla doesn't have public 800-volt Superchargers in North America, and third-party chargers, even when fitted with NACS plugs, are incompatible with the Cybertruck. To make matters worse, the CCS to NACS adapter that Tesla sells doesn't fit the Cybertruck.



Tesla fitted the Cybertruck with an 800-volt electrical system, the first in its lineup. This makes sense, considering the size and weight of the Cybertruck and the high currents needed to flow in and out of the battery pack. Doubling the voltage allows Tesla to halve the current or push more power. Halving the current has significant benefits because thinner wires can be used, lowering both weight and costs. However, the 800-volt architecture comes with challenges of its own, which is why Tesla avoided it in its other EVs.





