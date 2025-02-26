Activist Claim Protests Aren't Over Tesla But To Remove Elon Musk As The CEO

Agent009 submitted on 2/26/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:17:06 AM

Views : 356 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Alex Winter wants everyone to know that he's not anti-Tesla. He's certainly not against electric vehicles, either. He's a longtime EV owner who says he's only been to gas stations in recent years to buy Snickers bars. And he doesn't think the people who have spent the last few weekends picketing Tesla stores are against those things, either.
 
"We are anti-Elon Musk," the actor and filmmaker told InsideEVs this weekend, during the second of two consecutive rounds of protests held around the world. "The mission is to decouple Musk from Tesla, because he is a toxic figurehead for that company." 


Read Article


Activist Claim Protests Aren't Over Tesla But To Remove Elon Musk As The CEO

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)