Activist Claim Protests Aren't Over Tesla But To Remove Elon Musk As The CEO

Alex Winter wants everyone to know that he's not anti-Tesla. He's certainly not against electric vehicles, either. He's a longtime EV owner who says he's only been to gas stations in recent years to buy Snickers bars. And he doesn't think the people who have spent the last few weekends picketing Tesla stores are against those things, either. "We are anti-Elon Musk," the actor and filmmaker told InsideEVs this weekend, during the second of two consecutive rounds of protests held around the world. "The mission is to decouple Musk from Tesla, because he is a toxic figurehead for that company."



Read Article