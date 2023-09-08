Activists Begin Destroying London ULEZ Cameras Over Daily Tolls

Activists upset over charges associated with London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) are unleashing a bit of vandalism by disabling and destroying CCTV enforcement cameras all over the region. Viral videos and images have been circulating the internet showing cameras splayed on the pavement and even protestors actively damaging the equipment as one of the U.K.'s most controversial motoring laws plans to expand its reach to an additional 5 million residents. When it does, it'll become one of the world's largest financially-motivated efforts to combat vehicle emissions.







