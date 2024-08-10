Actor Ben Affleck Left Stranded On The Side Of The Road By His Custom EV Bronco

Bad things can happen to the best of us - when we least expect it, too. That's probably the one thing celebrities and non-famous people have in common. Just ask Ben Affleck. The Batman actor is perhaps one of the most photographed actors in showbiz right now, despite his best efforts to escape the paparazzi and, implicitly, the tabloid media. Because of this, he's also earning quite a reputation online as a guy who runs into car trouble quite often, be it fender benders, minor crashes, or running out of luck – and gas – while on his way.



Ben Affleck's Electric Ford Bronco Breaks Down on Freeway With Son in Tow | Click to read more ?? https://t.co/SZ7nllKSlB — TMZ (@TMZ) October 7, 2024

This also happened over the weekend while Affleck was at the wheel of his virtually new electrified Ford Bronco. According to one celebrity publication, the actor was in the company of his son and presumably on their way to an important appointment given that they were both dressed in matching blue suits, when the Bronco either ran out of juice or had some sort of breakdown.



