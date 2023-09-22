Actor Kevin Hart To Showcase His Car Collection At Los Angeles Car Show

Kevin Hart has been for the past few years one of the most talked-about stars in the world. Not only did people have a lot to discuss about his stand-up, acting, and other dealings related to the man's day job, but we were also treated to some incredible custom cars that were worth all the attention. The comedian, like many others in his industry, is a big car enthusiast. His passion for vehicles however does not necessarily translate into the purchase of stock machines, but in having great American classics converted by custom garages into rides the likes of which we don't get to see very often. Most of these builds have made the headlines once they were ready, and we were treated with enough details and photos of them to generally satisfy our curiosity. Until now however the world never got to see them together in one place.



