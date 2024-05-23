Actor Tom Hanks' Son Caught Driving His Lamborghini Urus Without License Plates

Tom Hanks' son had to law enforcement with the police on Tuesday afternoon, when he was pulled over by the police in Venice Beach. His Lamborghini Urus got the attention of the officers because it wasn't wearing any license plates.

Chet Hanks was reportedly driving his high-performance SUV in Los Angeles with no registration plates. The incident happened soon after the 33-year-old had uploaded a selfie to Instagram.

The photo showed him on board his Lamborghini SUV, wearing sunglasses with rectangular lenses and transparent frames, a white T-shirt, and a chain around his neck. He was spotted wearing the same outfit when he was pulled over, so there is a chance the encounter with law enforcement was on the same day.