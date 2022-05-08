Actress And Friend Of Auto Spies In Critical Condition After Crash In LA.

Actress Anne Heche was involved in a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday at about 11am which resulted in her being taken away in an ambulance on a stretcher, suffering from burns.



Heche, 53, was driving a blue Mini Cooper in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles when she careered into the garage of an apartment complex, according to TMZ.



Residents from the block tried to help Heche get out of the car but she slammed the car into reverse and sped off.



It wasn't long before she then crashed for a second time into a nearby home igniting a fire which then spread and quickly engulfed the entire house.



Firefighters were able to get the flames out within about an hour, according to Fox 11.

Heche suffered burns in the resulting blaze.



The Spies had a memorable dinner in Santa Monica with her, her then boyfriend James Tupper and Milan based Ducati DreamsTV stars Emerson Gattafoni and Valeria Cagnoni.







We sent out our heartfelt prayers and hope she and all involved can recover.





