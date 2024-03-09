Acura Banking On EVs To Reverse Declining Sales - Care To Tell Them Otherwise?

Acura has reported a 12% decline in sales across its range through the first seven months of this year, but a fleet of compelling EVs could steer it back in the right direction. The sole EV in Acura’s range is the ZDX, co-developed with GM and using its Ultium platform. This model will be joined by a production version of the sleek Performance EV Concept, which Acura premiered during Monterey Car Week in mid-August. This new model is set to be underpinned by an all-new platform and is tipped to land in showrooms in either late 2025 or early 2026.



