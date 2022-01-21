Acura Begins Production Of Second Generation NSX Type S

What's very likely the final version of the Acura NSX has officially entered production. The NSX Type S, limited to only 350 examples, is now rolling off the assembly line at the Japanese automaker's Marysville, Ohio facility, specifically the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC). Not surprisingly, every example is already spoken for and production is scheduled to end later this year. "Today is an exciting day for PMC and Acura as we begin shipping the highly-desired NSX Type S supercar," said PMC Division Lead Gail May. "Every associate here is committed to ensuring that each Type S we build, from VIN#001 all the way up to VIN#350, will be as perfect as the first second-generation NSX this team built in 2016."



