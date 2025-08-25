Acura Claims the SUV Is Not The End All Be All Of Everything - Plans New Sedans

Next year, Acura will retire the TLX sedan after a decade in the US, including the sporty Type S variant—a charming performance model, if somewhat underrated. In 2022, the brand also ended production of the NSX sports car following its brief revival. That leaves just one “car” in Acura’s current lineup: The Integra.

Fortunately, that won’t be the case for long. Speaking with Road & Track during Monterey Car Week, Honda’s Chief Officer for Automobile Operations, Katsushi Inoue, emphasized that sedans and sports cars still play an important role in the Acura brand.