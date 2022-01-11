Acura Compares Themselves To BMW But Has No Clue What Powers The M340i xDrive

The Acura TLX Type S SH-AWD wants to be seen as a direct competitor to the BMW M340i xDrive, which is why there is a comprehensive side-to-side comparison on Acura’s official website. A closer look though reveals a mistake as the BMW’s engine is wrongfully described as a V6 instead of the inline-six that is.

Not all six-cylinder engines have their cylinders arranged in a “V”. Acura engineers know that well, but the people responsible for the website didn’t pay close attention to the specs.