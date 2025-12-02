Acura Considers Resurrecting Hybrids Because EVs Have To Be Discounted Too Much To Sell

Honda’s luxury Acura brand could be the latest to launch new hybrids as a bridge to fully electric vehicles. Despite over $20,000 in discounts, ZDX sales are not picking up as quickly as Acura expected.

Is Acura launching new hybrids in the US?

Acura finally began delivering its first EV in the US last May, the 2024 Acura ZDX. Although the luxury brand had high hopes for the electric SUV, sales have been slow to gain traction.



The ZDX had its best sales month in December 2024, with 1,848 models sold. In total, Acura sold 7,391 electric SUVs in the US last year.