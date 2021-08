The Acura Integra, a car that you lusted after in high school but never quite had the money for, is coming back in 2022, Acura announced on Friday. Maybe even a Type R, too? We can only hope.

Acura did not release any details about the new Integra beyond the photo you see above and a quote from an executive. The first thing the executive says is that, “The Integra is back.” The second thing Jon Ikeda, Vice President and Acura Brand Officer, says is: