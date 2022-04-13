Acura Fails In China - Pulls Out Of Market After Just 6 Years

After a very short attempt at gaining a foothold in the Chinese market, Honda has decided to pull its Acura-branded vehicles from the country at the end of 2022. This comes just six years after the semi-luxury brand was introduced in 2016 in cooperation with its local joint venture GAC. Honda issued a statement saying that it will reallocate resources towards its new e:NP lineup for the Chinese market moving forward. GAC stands for Guangqi, one of many Chinese brands that Honda has partnered with to sell its products in the country. Two different GAC Acura branded vehicles, the CDX (in both regular and Sport Hybrid variants) and the RDX, will remain on sale until all units are sold through. Once that day comes, GAC Honda dealers will continue to service GAC Acura vehicles across the country. Employees from the Acura side will be integrated into the Honda branch.



